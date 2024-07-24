Wall Street Elites Plot To Turn Kamala Into Their ‘Yes Man’ Puppet, And It Involves Lots And Lots Of Cash

Wall Street has apparently wasted no time in rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency, according to a Wednesday report.

For all y’all hoping Harris won’t be choking down the Wall Street dollars, essentially handing control of her potential White House over to a bunch of elitist millionaires and billionaires, Bloomberg had some bad news on Wednesday. Apparently, Wall Street’s Democrat donors have a “clear mandate” to support the living crap out of Harris with lots and lots of cash.

“I’ve been a pretty prolific fundraiser and I’m going to use my full book of contacts to try to get her elected,” said real estate developer Bob Clark of Clayco Inc., the outlet noted. “I sent my endorsement with a link to all my contacts and I don’t know what the results of that have been yet, but I’m definitely going to start working the phones.” (RELATED: ‘High Inflation … Can Become Destructive,’ JP Morgan Exec Warns)

But Harris’s approach to fundraising and Wall Street support doesn’t actually bode well for her winning the presidency. And if she does, these elites might be setting her up as their ultimate patsy and personal play thing.

Harris inherited some $96 million when President Joe Biden quit his job via Twitter and fell off the face of the Earth. But this was after Biden’s campaign somehow spent 93% of what it raised in June. Within 36 hours of suddenly deciding to run for the highest office in the nation, Harris raised about $100 million. Her campaign claimed 62% of these donors were giving for the first time.

But how many of these are everyday people like you and I? I feel like we all know the answer. I bet the people dying of drug poisonings and overdoses throughout Harris’s California didn’t drop a penny in her pocket. I pray their families didn’t either. (RELATED: Top Biden Officials Host ‘Investor Forum’ With Who’s-Who Of Billionaires From Blackrock To Google)

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will now hit a series of fundraising events from Martha’s Vineyard to Nantucket, featuring James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, David Letterman. You know, all those folks who are just like the average American struggling through this failing economy (not).

Is it just me, or is this approach giving Hillary Clinton circa 2016? Remind me, how did that turn out?

In the back of my mind, I can’t help but think there’s an even bigger play here on the part of Wall Street. After years of warnings, it looks like the U.S. may finally hit that big scary crash in the coming year, possibly months. If I were a Wall Street banker, real estate developer, or anyone referenced in Bloomberg’s article, I’d be solely focused on surviving the misery by maintaining my assets. (RELATED: Financial Expert Explains Why The Economy Is Collapsing In One Perfect Tweet)

And I’d be choosing my president based on who would be most likely to bail me out, not who would be most likely to hold me accountable for doing this to the American people … again.

If this is the case, Wall Street et al. would leave Harris in a catch-22: support the banks as their “yes man” puppet and lose a second term, guaranteed. Support the people, and lose the elites who paid for her presidency. Either way, I feel like this whole situation is another prime example of why the root of all evil is the love of money.