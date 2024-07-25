Editorial

‘Bad Monkey’ Might Be Vince Vaughn’s Role Of A Lifetime

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Apple TV+ dropped the trailer Wednesday for “Bad Monkey” and it looks like it might be Vince Vaughn’s role of a lifetime.

Just when you thought 2024 was truly going down the gutter, my favorite television writer, Bill Lawrence, came along and finally turned a book by my favorite author, Carl Hiaasen, into an all-star television series. The trailer for “Bad Monkey” looks as off-the-wall as the book. And there is no one better suited for the leading role of Andrew Yancy than Vaughn.

We meet Yancy after he’s “bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys,” the trailer description reads. “But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.”

Nothing is better suited for a Hiaasen story than a complete ensemble cast. Apple TV+ managed to snag a fair few heavy hitters to support Vaughn in this one, including “Saturday Night Live’s” Alex Moffat, and some of my other personal favorites, Zach Braff, Rob Delaney, Charlotte Lawrence (great musician), Natalie Martinez, Jodie Turner-Smith and more. (RELATED: Prayers Are Answered As Comedian Tim Dillon Books Career-Changing Netflix Deal)

Hiaasen’s exceptional ability for sarcastic, cutting dialogue, the stuff most of y’all say in your head and are too polite to say aloud, reigns supreme. It sounds like Lawrence probably didn’t need to write a whole bunch of it himself, though he’s the best person for the job. Lawrence’s other masterpieces include “Scrubs,” “Cougar Town” (which is nothing like it sounds) and “Shrinking.

Let us all hope Lawrence’s wife, Christa Miller, is behind the music for “Bad Monkey” as she was with so many of his other shows. If it weren’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have half the songs on my phone.

And if you’re not already a fan of Hiaasen, I highly recommend you buy all of his books immediately. Some of my personal favorites are “Native Tongue” and I just inhaled “Star Island” and “Lucky You” earlier in the year.

You can really depend on Hiaasen to take you out of reality and plop you right back into one that is so outside the bounds of reality, it might just be true … especially since most of his stories are set deep in the weirdness of Florida.

The series premieres Aug. 14. Don’t call me that day, I’m busy.