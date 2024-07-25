US Bird Flu Outbreak Shows ‘Sustained’ Spread Within Mammals, Study Says

Scientists issued a warning Thursday over the spread of bird flu (H5N1) between mammals as the virus appears to adapt.

The spillover of bird flu from domesticated and wild birds to other mammals has been documented globally since at least January 2022, with scientists now concerned about what this could mean for spread in humans, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

“The concern is that potential mutations could arise that could lead adaptation to mammals, spillover into humans and potential efficient transmission in humans in the future,” study author Diego Diel told the Cornell Chronicle in a statement.

The latest study did not identify any core mutations in the genome sequence of the disease, suggesting the virus may be adapting to different mammal hosts, Diel added. Dairy cows are one of the most notable, with several U.S. states reporting outbreaks among cattle, as well as in cats and a raccoon.

Eleven different human cases of bird flu have been reported in the U.S. since April 2022, with only five having been confirmed as H5N1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One patient was a Texas resident who had contact with dairy cows and was likely infected with a highly virulent strain of bird flu.

Of the 11 suspected cases, four had contact with dairy cows between May and July 2024, while the other seven had contact with poultry between May 2022 and July 2024. (RELATED: Authorities Issue Alert Over Deadly Human Outbreak Of Bird Flu)

Diel urged for close monitoring of the virus in affected animals and any potential human infections in the hopes of containing any future spread.