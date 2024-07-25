Decomposed Body In California Found After Dog Carries Human Head On Sidewalk

A dog carrying a human head along a California sidewalk led to the discovery of a decomposed body on Thursday, NBC 15 reported.

A decomposing body was found in a shed in Downtown Fresno after a dog was seen dropping a human head on a sidewalk, according to NBC 15. The Fresno Police Department responded to the scene at the area following reports from a witness who noticed the dog with the skull. Upon arrival, police located the body a block away from where the dog was initially seen.

Police are on the scene of a decomposing body found in a shed this morning in downtown Fresno. A person called the police when they saw a dog carrying a human head a block from the shed.https://t.co/58R6RSa4XM — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) July 25, 2024

The head was carried away by the dog from the shed where the body was found, the outlet reported. As the investigation unfolds, detectives are not immediately treating the death as a homicide. (RELATED: South Carolina Man Killed By Exploding Firework Mounted On His Head)

However, the exact cause of death will remain uncertain until further examination is conducted by the coroner’s officem according to NBC 15. The unsettling incident prompted a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and how the body ended up in the shed.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Fresno Police Department for more information but has yet to receive a response.