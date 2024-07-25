US

Decomposed Body In California Found After Dog Carries Human Head On Sidewalk

TURKEY-HEALTH-ANIMAL-LAW-PARLIAMENT

Image not from story (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

A dog carrying a human head along a California sidewalk led to the discovery of a decomposed body on Thursday, NBC 15 reported.

A decomposing body was found in a shed in Downtown Fresno after a dog was seen dropping a human head on a sidewalk, according to NBC 15. The Fresno Police Department responded to the scene at the area following reports from a witness who noticed the dog with the skull. Upon arrival, police located the body a block away from where the dog was initially seen.

The head was carried away by the dog from the shed where the body was found, the outlet reported. As the investigation unfolds, detectives are not immediately treating the death as a homicide. (RELATED: South Carolina Man Killed By Exploding Firework Mounted On His Head)

This photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows resident Noor Ali feeding stray dogs on a street near Clifton beach during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the exact cause of death will remain uncertain until further examination is conducted by the coroner’s officem according to NBC 15. The unsettling incident prompted a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and how the body ended up in the shed.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Fresno Police Department for more information but has yet to receive a response.