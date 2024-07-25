Politics

REPORT: Leaked Democrat Memo Reveal Effort To Spin Kamala Harris’ Role As Border Czar

Vice President Kamala Harris Campaigns In Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN - JULY 23: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at West Allis Central High School on July 23, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Harris made her first campaign appearance as the party's presidential candidate, with an endorsement from President Biden. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Jeff Charles
Democrats have reportedly been sending talking points to lawmakers and potentially others regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ stint as border czar during the ongoing migrant crisis.

A Democratic lawmaker said they and some of their colleagues received a document with guidelines about how to discuss Harris’ role in addressing the problem at the southern border, according to Outkick. A picture of the document has been circulating on social media.

The memo includes various talking points such as “There has never been such a position” as border czar. Another says the vice president “Was NOT asked to lead on the Admin’s immigration or border enforcement policies.” One of the lines said the vice president’s role was to “focus on changing conditions in OTHER countries, NOT U.S. border.”

It appears Democrats and members of the press have already been using some of the talking points. NBC News published a piece in which it suggested that the term “border czar” was a term concocted by Harris’ critics. (RELATED: ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris Once Blamed ‘Lack Of Climate Adaptation’ For Massive Immigration Surge)

Forbes published an article with the headline, “No, Kamala Harris Is Not The ‘Border Czar’—What To Know About Her Immigration Record.”

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries also repeated the line. “She was never assigned the position of border czar. They’re making that up, because the extreme MAGA Republicans are in full meltdown,” he told reporters during a press conference.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution to condemn Harris and the Biden administration for their “failure to secure the United States border.”