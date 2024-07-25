REPORT: Leaked Democrat Memo Reveal Effort To Spin Kamala Harris’ Role As Border Czar

Democrats have reportedly been sending talking points to lawmakers and potentially others regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ stint as border czar during the ongoing migrant crisis.

A Democratic lawmaker said they and some of their colleagues received a document with guidelines about how to discuss Harris’ role in addressing the problem at the southern border, according to Outkick. A picture of the document has been circulating on social media.

Wow. A Democrat lawmaker confirmed to FOX that Dems have received a piece of paper with talking points/lies about how to discuss Kamala Harris’ role at the Southern border. They are already using the exact lines.https://t.co/CITguKLWCD pic.twitter.com/Bo8pxla61M — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 25, 2024

The memo includes various talking points such as “There has never been such a position” as border czar. Another says the vice president “Was NOT asked to lead on the Admin’s immigration or border enforcement policies.” One of the lines said the vice president’s role was to “focus on changing conditions in OTHER countries, NOT U.S. border.”

It appears Democrats and members of the press have already been using some of the talking points. NBC News published a piece in which it suggested that the term “border czar” was a term concocted by Harris’ critics. (RELATED: ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris Once Blamed ‘Lack Of Climate Adaptation’ For Massive Immigration Surge)

Forbes published an article with the headline, “No, Kamala Harris Is Not The ‘Border Czar’—What To Know About Her Immigration Record.”

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries also repeated the line. “She was never assigned the position of border czar. They’re making that up, because the extreme MAGA Republicans are in full meltdown,” he told reporters during a press conference.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution to condemn Harris and the Biden administration for their “failure to secure the United States border.”