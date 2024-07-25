Disney And ESPN Are Making A Documentary About The 2020 NBA ‘Bubble’ Playoffs, But Will We Get The Full Juice?

This has the potential to be great … if done right.

2020, it was one hell of a time to be alive with the COVID-19 pandemic doing its thing throughout the globe. As we all know, the entire world shut down in response to the virus, which made everyday life a very strange experience for literally everybody. The NBA was no exception to this, as they ended up suspending their season Mar. 11.

However, the league eventually sorted things out regarding the possibility of their campaign continuing, with the rest of the 2019-20 season being played at Walt Disney World Resort in what was labeled a “bubble.” (RELATED: ‘I Want To Win’: Steph Curry Hints That He Could Possibly Leave Warriors If They Become ‘Bottom Feeder’)

The NBA had its fair share of critics over that move, but it worked out for the most part with the Los Angeles Lakers eventually being crowned as champions.

Fast forward to 2024, and Disney and ESPN are now creating a documentary about how it was like to live in the “bubble” during the postseason.

Disney and ESPN are developing the official “The Bubble” documentary that will give “a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 Pandemic-era NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals in quarantine at the Walt Disney World Resort.” pic.twitter.com/Gz7et2XvTx — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 24, 2024

I wanna get excited for this documentary, but at the same time, I’m afraid that Disney and ESPN (and the NBA at that) will leave a lot of juice out that they’ll feel like will “tarnish” their brand. You know they probably will with how much corporate activity is going on with this film.

But if I’m wrong, and I hope to God I am, this has the possibility of being one of the best documentaries that ESPN has ever made.