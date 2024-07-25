Co-Founder Of Sinaloa Cartel Now In US Custody

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested the leader and co-founder of Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa cartel Thursday, federal authorities announced.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the arrest of key figures from the Sinaloa Cartel. Ismael Zambada Garcia, known as “El Mayo,” and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of the notorious Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, were arrested in El Paso, Texas, and are now facing numerous charges in the United States.

Mexican drug kingpin Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, who co-founded Sinaloa cartel, in US custody: sources https://t.co/JTb8Jgtlly pic.twitter.com/YDEOLTWw6h — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2024

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world,” Garland said in a statement.

El Mayo, allegedly a co-founder of the cartel, and Guzman Lopez are accused of spearheading the cartel’s extensive criminal operations, which include the manufacturing and trafficking of fentanyl — a substance declared by U.S. officials as the deadliest drug threat the country has ever encountered, the release stated. The arrests are part of the Justice Department’s broader effort to dismantle the lethal fentanyl networks attributed to the Sinaloa Cartel’s activities.

These arrests add names to the list of Sinaloa Cartel members who are currently facing justice in the United States, according to the news release. This list includes another son of El Chapo, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, and the cartel’s alleged lead sicario, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, known as “El Nini.” El Chapo himself is already in custody and facing charges. (RELATED: REPORT: Mexican Cartel Expands Drug Pipelines To Alaska, Fueling Overdose Crisis)

Garland pointed out the severity of the fentanyl crisis and reiterated the Justice Department’s commitment to holding all involved parties accountable.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Justice Department will not rest until every single cartel leader, member, and associate responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable,” Garland stated.