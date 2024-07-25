Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza said that Democrats must be extremely relieved President Joe Biden is not their presumptive nominee following his oval office address.

Biden addressed the nation publicly on Wednesday for the first time since suddenly dropping out of the presidential race on Sunday, saying he withdrew for the sake of unifying his party and the nation. Cillizza said on his YouTube channel that Biden’s shoddy delivery of the address must have reassured Democrats that him being out of the race is in the best interest of the party. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

Ex-CNN Analyst Says Dems Must Be Breathing ‘Gigantic Sigh Of Relief’ Biden Is Out After Watching Oval Office Address pic.twitter.com/K8xHofWeSG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

“In watching the speech, I think if you are a Democrat, you have to have breathed a gigantic sigh of relief that Joe Biden is not your presidential nominee going forward,” Cillizza said. “I thought Biden was at times fine, but he mumbled. He misspoke. Again, he was reading from a teleprompter. He stumbled. He misspoke. It was hard to understand a few things that he said. A lot of the same problems that we’ve seen with him in his public appearances over the last month. Again, he wasn’t as bad as he was at the June 27th debate, not even close, but he was not someone who inspired confidence that at his age, 81, he could serve another four years.”

The calls for Biden to pull out of the presidential election commenced just thirty minutes into his June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, where the president stumbled through answers, looking lost and confused at times.

The president also advocated for Vice President Kamala Harris, who he endorsed to take his place as the presumptive Democratic nominee, during his speech.

“In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me, I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as President, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy that includes personal ambition. So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said during his Oval Office address.

Harris, who is running based on a party insider vote with virtually no primary voter approval, secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee on Monday. CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Tuesday that it will be “difficult” for Harris to defeat Trump since he has gained popularity after the Republican National Convention and surviving an assassination attempt.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.