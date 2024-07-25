Families Of American Hostage In Gaza ‘Disappointed’ With Netanyahu’s Congressional Speech

Families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza said they were left disappointed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address on Wednesday.

Netanyahu spoke to a joint session of Congress and urged for continued U.S. support in Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas, promising to free all remaining hostages in Gaza and thanking the U.S. government for its support for the hostage families. But the eight American families of those being held captive in Gaza felt that Netanyahu’s speech was lackluster because he failed to specifically address a ceasefire deal that would free the hostages, a goal they’ve been promoting since Hamas kidnapped their relatives on Oct. 7 (RELATED: While War With Hamas Rages On, A Far More Deadly Hezbollah Shadows Israel’s Border)

“While we recognize the importance of some of the issues Prime Minister Netanyahu focused on in his address to Congress, we were profoundly disappointed he failed to deliver the message we have been waiting to hear for 292 days: the hostages are coming home,” the statement reads. “He failed to present any new solutions or a new path forward. Above all, he failed to commit to the hostage deal that is now on the table even though Israel’s senior defense and intelligence officials have called on him to do so.”

“We need to put everything else aside and stop delaying for domestic political gains. Prime Minister Netanyahu, get the deal done and bring our loved ones home before it is too late,” the statement reads.

The over 100 hostages remaining in Gaza have been held captive by Hamas for 292 days, according to The Wall Street Journal. Other hostages have been released by Hamas, freed by Israeli forces, or were confirmed to have died in captivity since that date.

Through international mediators Israel and Hamas have been negotiating to agree on a ceasefire deal, though talks have thus far failed to produce a deal or bring an end to the conflict in Gaza.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the families of American hostages on Monday that President Joe Biden is expected to press Netanyahu into agreeing to a deal soon during the two world leaders meeting on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

Multiple ceasefire proposals have failed since Oct. 7, including ones brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., according to Axios and The Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Israel since Oct. 7 to protest Netanyahu and call for an immediate ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages back and end the conflict in Gaza, according to TIME and The Jerusalem Post.

The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

