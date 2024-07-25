Editorial

Gambler Puts Down A Simple $5 At Las Vegas’ Venetian, Walks Away With An Incredibly Insane $2.2 Million

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 17: A close-up of playing cards on a roulette table on January 17, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is a gambler’s dream.

When it comes to representing a city and battling it out in the market wars, y’all already know I rock with Miami to the absolute maximum. That’s my city. But the 3-0-5, the good girl that she is, allows me to have a side chick. Her name is Las Vegas.

And though I get a bit irritated with her views on sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), Sin City can still provide path after path when it comes to making the almighty dollar. And it’s not just about the bread — though y’all know how much I love my gambling — it’s a flash and dash city that’s full of … *clears throat* … entertainment, to say the least. (RELATED: Esports Just Got Its Own Olympics By Unanimous Approval, And I Can Get Down With This Party)

But the free-for-all gambling, with the exception of the sports realm, is certainly one of the top reasons to dabble in the city.

Sure, when it comes to casino games, nobody expects to hit the jackpot, but it does happen. In fact, it happened at one of Vegas‘ most popular resorts.

The Venetian made the announcement Wednesday that one very, very, very, very, VERY lucky gambler flipped $5 into $2.2 million, doing so in a game of Pai Gow. It made for a 44,000x payout, which is absolutely insane. (And to think I get excited when $5 turns to $100, lmao)

Talk about winning the friggin’ bag!