Former James Bond Actor George Lazenby Announces Retirement From Hollywood

Famous actor George Lazenby, best known for portraying James Bond in the 1969 film, “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” announced his retirement Thursday.

Lazenby posted a current photograph of himself and issued a statement explaining why he felt it was time to bow out of the spotlight after five decades.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work,” the famous actor wrote to Instagram.

He made it clear this was the absolute end of the road for his career. “Therefore, I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Lazenby (@georgelazenbyofficial)

Lazenby, now 84-years-old, said the aging process had taken a toll on him.

“It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun,” he said.

He gave thanks and expressed his desire to relax and enjoy his life.

“I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 – the best representative I ever had,” Lazenby said.

“I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family.”

The talented star paused to give a nod to his loyal fans as he said goodbye.

“My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George xx,” he wrote.

The actor made his big screen debut as James Bond after Sean Connery and David Niven.

His lengthy career in entertainment included credits in 64 movies and television series, according to his IMDb profile.

His most popular films include the 1975 production of “The Man from Hong Kong” and “Gettysburg” (1993). (RELATED: Evangeline Lilly Announces Her Retirement In Shocking Message)

Lazenby’s most recent appearance was in the 2024 film, “Mundije.”