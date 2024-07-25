GOP Reps Restore American Flags That Pro-Palestinian Vandals Burned At Union Station

Republican lawmakers replaced three American flags at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday night after a mob of anti-Israeli protesters desecrated the flags and replaced them with Palestinian ones.

The pro-Palestinian vandals tore down and burned the American flag and raised Palestinian flags to protest Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address on Wednesday. Republican Reps. Brandon Williams of New York, led his GOP colleagues, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, in the effort to restore the American flag. (RELATED: Protesters Tear Down American Flag, Burn It, Raise Palestinian Flag During Netanyahu Visit)

“Anti-American agitators will not have the last say,” Williams said in a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We will continue to stand for this great country, no matter what. You tear down our flag, and I will put it back up every single time! God Bless America.”

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters BURN American flag in the middle of a crowd, chant “BURN THAT SH*T!” pic.twitter.com/IUxP8QGuhh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

Daily Caller footage of the mob at Union Station shows protesters chanting “burn that shit” as the flag went up in flames just blocks away from the Capitol. The footage also shows law enforcement clashing with the demonstrators and using pepper spray to subdue the mobs. (RELATED: Half Of Hill Dems Boycotted Netanyahu’s Congressional Address)

“I recruited a number of fellow members of Congress, including the speaker and a bunch of Navy vets, Marine vets, and we came, brought three flags with us, and you’ll see better later, but we have restored the flags to their proper place,” Williams said in a video on X.

The lawmakers also lined up to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before the new flags. (RELATED: ‘More And More Violent’: Lawmakers Scared Pro-Palestinian Protestors Will Swarm Capitol For Netanyahu Speech)

“Earlier today, terrorist sympathizers tore down the American flags at Union Station, burned them, and raised the Palestinian flag in its place,” Crenshaw said in a post on X. “After votes tonight, a group of members, including many veterans and the Speaker of the House, took our flag back and raised it. Took a while to get it done because the Hamas supporters broke the connections, but DC police helped us out and got us zip ties.”

Anti-American agitators will not have the last say. We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may. pic.twitter.com/NSUut4Yv1d — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) July 25, 2024

“Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags,” Johnson said in a post on X. “Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win.”

