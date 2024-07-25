House GOP Passes Bill That Takes Sledgehammer To Several Dem Climate Goals

House Republicans passed a 2025 Interior-Environment spending bill Wednesday that looks to roll back Biden administration regulatory efforts and slash budgets for environmental agencies, according to its text.

The $38.5 billion piece of legislation, which passed 210-205, will bring a $72 million decrease from fiscal year 2024 levels, and will shrink the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Interior budgets by $1.8 billion and $42 million, respectively, E&E News reported. The measure would also prohibit funds going toward the EPA’s environmental justice and diversity programs.

“With good stewardship as our compass, the FY25 Interior bill ensures every resource is used wisely and effectively,” Republican Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said in a press release. (RELATED: Biden Admin Cuts Multi-Billion Dollar Check To Push ‘Community-Driven’ Green Projects All Over America)

The policy also blocks funding for the EPA’s tailpipe emissions rule for heavy-duty vehicles, E&E News reported.

Two of my Western water shortage amendments have passed the House as part of the Energy and Water Appropriations bill! These crucial amendments will allocate $5 million to combat the severe western drought and to increase water storage in Colorado.https://t.co/6W2NZAzyw7 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 27, 2023

The White House threatened to veto the legislation on Monday, accusing Republicans of “wasting time with partisan bills that would result in deep cuts.”

The 2025 Interior-Environment spending bill was just the fifth piece of appropriations legislation passed by the House this year, and it’s unlikely to pass more before taking a recess in August, according to The Hill.

“After hours of pointless amendment debate to appease the MAGA wing of their party, House Republicans ran away from a final vote on their harmful fiscal year 2025 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies funding bill,” a House Appropriations Committee Democrats press release reads.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

