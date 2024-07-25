CNN data reporter Harry Enten said on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris still falls short of polling marks President Joe Biden reached among key voting groups in his 2020 campaign.

Harris reportedly secured the support of the necessary delegates to claim the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, two days after Biden endorsed her following his announcement he would not accept the Democratic nomination. Enten said Harris had made up some ground with black and Hispanic voters in surveys taken after Biden dropped out, but still lags behind Biden’s polling numbers from the 2020 election. (RELATED: ‘What Is She Willing To Hide?’: MSNBC Swing Voter Panel Questions If Kamala Covered Up Biden Health Issues)

“Look among black voters, she’s doing eight points better than Joe Biden was in April and June this, [of] course, Harris poll, being in July. How about Hispanic voters? She’s doing six points better among Hispanic voters,” Enten told “CNN News Central” co-host Kate Bolduan. “Now, here’s the interesting thing. She’s, in fact, not doing all that much better among white voters. She’s only gained a point compared to Joe Biden among white voters. So she is at least at this point, looks like she is fulfilling what a lot of Democrats were hoping, that is bringing back together that Democratic base, that diverse Democratic base that Joe Biden seems to be lacking in, at least this time around.”

WATCH:

‘How Does She Catch Up To Donald Trump?’: CNN Data Guru Says Kamala Harris ‘Still Trailing’ Biden 2020 Numbers pic.twitter.com/ESP4ZJFvOD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

In a CNN poll, Harris received support from 78% of black voters, compared to 70% for Biden in surveys from April and June, while trailing Trump, whose support among black voters dropped to 15% fom 23% in earlier surveys, leads Harris 49% to 46% nationally. By comparison, Biden received support from 87% of black voters in 2020, according to a CNN exit poll.

Enten said that Harris’ improved support from black voters could help in Georgia and North Carolina, but Trump holds a 4.5% lead in the former state, according to the RealClear Polling average.

“The question is, how does she catch up to Donald Trump? And I believe the way she can do it is doing even better with Hispanic voters, even better with black voters than she‘s doing now, she still has room to grow, given that she‘s still trailing how Joe Biden did in 2020,” Enten said.

Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 5 to 23. Trump’s lead grows to 2.8% when independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein are included in surveys. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

By comparison, Trump held a 3.1% lead over Biden in a national head-to-head matchup before the president ended his reelection bid, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 4.2% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and Cornel West were included in surveys.

