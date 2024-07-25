Hugh Jackman Says He Used To Work As Clown Before Becoming Famous

Actor Hugh Jackman might look pretty slick gracing the red carpets of Hollywood these days, but he used to be a clown.

The star admitted to dressing up like a clown for children’s parties before his epic rise to fame and had some fun stories to share about his experiences.

“I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan, we went for birthday parties, and we had no skills. Literally no skills,” Jackman said on the July 25 episode of “Hot Ones.”

He told host Sean Evans that he worked as Coco the Clown and gave it his all.

He shared some stories of his experiences as a clown and admitted things didn’t always go as planned.

“I broke my rule and I did an eight-year-old party. I always knew that they were gonna find me out. And he found me out,” Jackman said.

“And this kid yelled to his mom, ‘Mom, this clown is crap.’ I was like, ‘Shut up kid, shut up kid!'” Jackman said.

The famous actor said the only trick he knew how to perform at the time was a simple juggling act, so he went for it. The famous actor said he happened to have eggs with him that day, so he picked them up, but he didn’t use the skill at all.

“I just reached in. I grabbed eggs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, what about that?’ I just cracked it on my head,” he said.

He said the young child seemed amused so he continued.

Damning proof I used to do clowning. pic.twitter.com/9dJao2bDOG — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 20, 2015

“I just kept cracking and then they just jumped on top of me, and that’s it,” Jackman said.

He reflected on the payout for his little stunt.

“50 bucks. Not worth it.”

There was another story that came to mind for the star and this one was more of a success story.

“So, at a three-year-old’s birthday party, I was the best. You could climb on my head. I could juggle three things. I could juggle kind of anything, like swords, anything, for three,” Jackman said.

He admitted his clown tricks were limited.

“But nothing more. No balloon animals. No magic tricks, nothing.”

The famous actor said his egg-cracking fiasco ended up being his last gig as a clown.

“It ended up with the kids having the eggs, throwing them at me. And it was working. They loved it. And kicking the shit out of me. Just like, I just let them dive on top, it was just a wrestling- it was pathetic,” he said. (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Brought Grown Men To Tears On Set, Producer Says)

“Really I was crap.”

His life has taken quite a turn since then. Jackman is currently enjoying the opening of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” alongside his pal and co-star, Ryan Reynolds.

