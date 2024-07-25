Jeff Goldblum’s ‘KAOS’ Trailer Feels Less Like Fiction The More You Watch It

The official extended teaser dropped for the upcoming Netflix series “KAOS” dropped Thursday, and it is starting to feel less and less like fiction.

The series follows Jeff Goldblum as the Greek God, Zeus, as “discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind,” according to the official description from Netflix. But the trailer makes the series look like the characters are dealing with a whole lot more than just “discord.”

“Humans; when they’re not scared, they’re not worshipping me,” Zeus growls in the opening, before informing the audience that his favorite form of terror is “fire.” The scene supercuts through clips of devastating wildfires, which feels a little icky since so many people do actually die in these natural disasters.

The rest of the trailer plays like a satirical, mythical version of modern day life. A psychotic, power-obsessed nutjob demands ideological addiction to his message or he’ll punish you. Remind you of anyone in politics today?

Anyway.

Clearly the people of Earth are getting frustrated that their prayers aren’t being answered. It is almost like the Gods want all the power but none of the responsibility to fix the problems they start. Humanity decides to fight back. Zeus’s response? “I’m going to wipe these f*ckers right off the face of the f*cking Earth.” (RELATED: ‘Bad Monkey’ Might Be Vince Vaughn’s Role Of A Lifetime)

The series drops on August 29. I pray it lives up to the hype.