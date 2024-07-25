Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Kamala’s Sugar Rush Will Crash, But Republicans Must Avoid A Tempting Trap

Gage Klipper
After weeks of pressure, President Joe Biden finally dropped out of the race — and the Democratic machine fell right back into lockstep. If you listen to the corporate news, you would think Kamala Harris fell from heaven to replace him; she undeniably has the wind at her back. But is all of her momentum fake? Maybe. Probably. Still, that doesn’t mean Republicans shouldn’t be worried.