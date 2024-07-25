Raiders Attempt To Troll Patrick Mahomes With ‘Kermit The Frog’ Puppet, Might Cause Another Super Bowl Season Instead

Why poke the … frog?

In a video that was published Thursday to social media, Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Trey Taylor (a rookie, by the way) was recorded holding a Kermit the Frog puppet. But it wasn’t just any Kermit puppet, the frog was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey —more specifically, a No. 15 Patrick Mahomes jersey. Oh! And to top it off, the puppet also had the same kind of hair as the three-time Super Bowl champion.

WATCH:

This Raiders Kermit Mahomes doll is going to age abysmally pic.twitter.com/Z4p5GNCgZL — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 25, 2024

At this point, I’m expecting two things: 1. The Chiefs to absolutely destroy the Raiders (twice) and 2. Kansas City to three-peat with Patrick Mahomes getting ring No. 4.

Like seriously, how stupid can Las Vegas be? And why on earth is a ROOKIE doing the trolling?

Trey Taylor wasn’t even in the league in 2022! (RELATED: Bengals’ Joe Burrow Is Obviously Going Through Some Kind Of Midlife Crisis, And He’s Only 27}

I’m curious to know what Tom Brady (Raiders minority owner) thinks about this, because knowing him, he wouldn’t approve.

Especially when you have this glory going on with another division rival …

You’ve gotta do better, Vegas. This is NOT how you represent Sin City.