Raiders Attempt To Troll Patrick Mahomes With ‘Kermit The Frog’ Puppet, Might Cause Another Super Bowl Season Instead

Why poke the … frog?
In a video that was published Thursday to social media, Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Trey Taylor (a rookie, by the way) was recorded holding a Kermit the Frog puppet. But it wasn’t just any Kermit puppet, the frog was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey —more specifically, a No. 15 Patrick Mahomes jersey. Oh! And to top it off, the puppet also had the same kind of hair as the three-time Super Bowl champion.
Yeah, this is already sounding like a bad idea, but it gets worse …
“I’m here! I’m here!” said another individual in the background, a reference to trash talk from Mahomes during the Chiefs’ 30-29 victory against the Raiders in Oct. 2022.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, they actually had the audacity to try and troll Patrick Mahomes. Oh boy.
WATCH:
This Raiders Kermit Mahomes doll is going to age abysmally pic.twitter.com/Z4p5GNCgZL
— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 25, 2024
At this point, I’m expecting two things: 1. The Chiefs to absolutely destroy the Raiders (twice) and 2. Kansas City to three-peat with Patrick Mahomes getting ring No. 4.
Like seriously, how stupid can Las Vegas be? And why on earth is a ROOKIE doing the trolling?
Trey Taylor wasn’t even in the league in 2022! (RELATED: Bengals’ Joe Burrow Is Obviously Going Through Some Kind Of Midlife Crisis, And He’s Only 27}
I’m curious to know what Tom Brady (Raiders minority owner) thinks about this, because knowing him, he wouldn’t approve.
Especially when you have this glory going on with another division rival …
Jim Harbaugh pulling some beef at the end of practice today… in cleats. Classic. @chargers #GlazeAcrossAmerica @nflonfox #chargers #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/fmCVbxDwvH
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) July 25, 2024
You’ve gotta do better, Vegas. This is NOT how you represent Sin City.