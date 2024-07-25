Lauren Alaina Abruptly Cancels Concerts After Father Passes Away

Country singer Lauren Alaina abruptly canceled three shows Wednesday as she mourned the sudden loss of her father.

The 29-year-old star took to Instagram to announce that tragedy had struck her family.

“We lost my daddy last night, and I really don’t have words yet,” Alaina said. “I want to let y’all know that I’m not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family.”

She signed off by writing, “Thank you for your prayers and understanding. Pinky.”

Alaina didn’t disclose the circumstances surrounding her father’s death in her social media post.

The famous country singer was touring with Jason Aldean when the news came in, and she was scheduled to perform Saturday at the Carowinds Summer Music Festival.

Alaina honored her father on Instagram just one month before his death by sharing a number of photographs from her wedding in the spirit of celebrating Father’s Day.

“Happy Fathers Day to ‘my old man’ with a heart the size of Texas!! I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin’,” she wrote in her social media caption at the time. She signed off by writing, ” Love, your turd (pinky).”

The star was given the “Pinky” nickname by her father.

Fans and famous stars flooded Alaina’s comment section to share words of love and support after hearing that she had lost her dad.

Martina McBride wrote, “Sending you so much love,” and Trisha Yearwood said, “I love you. So very sorry.”(RELATED: Celine Dion Is Rumored To Be Making A Big Comeback Amid Crippling Health Battle)

Christie Brinkley wrote, “May precious memories of your happiest days together remain fresh forever. Heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. He raised a sweet daughter.”