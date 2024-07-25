Officials Believe Hundreds Of Deaths In Maricopa County Come From Extreme Heat

Data released Tuesday revealed that heat is suspected of killing anywhere from 27 to more than 400 people in Maricopa County in 2024.

Maricopa County’s data confirmed that 27 people have died from heat-related causes thus far in 2024, with a further 396 deaths under investigation. A majority of these deaths occurred between June and July as temperatures increased throughout Arizona, with a peak between July 7 to 13 when temperatures hit around 118, AccuWeather noted.

A majority of those deaths under investigation (56%) and confirmed occurred within white non-Hispanic populations, predominantly amongst a male (67%) population aged 75-years or more (30%).

A majority of all deaths also involved drug use (52%), with 15% involving alcohol, and 37% were “unhoused.” (RELATED: ‘Twisters IRL’ Trailer Will Make Time Stand Still Around You)

“We certainly know that when we have higher temperatures that we see more heat-related illness, and in those who are at highest risk, there are more heat related deaths,” Maricopa County public health’s assistant medical director Nick Staab told CNN. “That correlation between the temperature and the number of deaths has been shown over time.”

Temperatures aren’t expected to drop off in Arizona until mid-September, AccuWeather noted. Thunderstorms will bring some reprieve through the coming days, the National Weather Service forecast, warning of “microbursts” of extremely heavy rain and winds up to 70 mph.