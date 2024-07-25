‘Martin Luther King In A Different Body’: Ben Carson Tells Tucker Black Voters Won’t Support Kamala Harris So Easily

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson told Tucker Carlson that black voters would not support 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris so easily in an interview released Thursday.

President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination Sunday after announcing he would not continue to run for a second term. Harris is running based on a party insider vote with virtually no primary voter approval. Carson told Carlson he’s “not sure” Harris will inspire greater black voter turnout.

“Trump was getting more support from African Americans in any Republican since Nixon, I think. Maybe even more than Nixon. Does Kamala Harris change that?” Carlson asked.

“There is no question that there will be some people who will vote for her just because of the demographics that she represents. Yeah. Physically, but I’m not sure it’s going to be as great as they think,” Carson said.

"You know, when she was running for president, she didn't get a large amount of black support," the former HUD secretary continued. "And I know the media is going to do everything to make her seem like Martin Luther King in a different body. But I think people maybe are not going to be as easy to manipulate as that."



“I think, Trump will continue to attract a lot of people in the black community because his policies recognize that a rising tide lifts all boats. And, you know, I don’t think black people are particularly interested in having an advantage over everybody else. They just want a level playing field, something that works for everybody. And I think that’s one of the reasons that Trump is attracting so much attention,” Carson said.

Biden hemorrhaged black support to Trump, who received 23% in black support against the Democratic president’s 70% earlier this year, according to CNN. In 2020, Trump acquired 8% of the black vote, while Biden took 92%, according to Newsweek.

In a matchup against Harris, Trump has 15% black support, while the vice president sits at 78%, according to CNN/SSRS polling data from late July.