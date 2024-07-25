‘I Am Disgusted’: YouTube Star MrBeast Addresses Alleged Child Grooming Scandal

YouTube star MrBeast spoke out on grooming allegations made against his longtime collaborator, Kris Tyson, in a message posted Wednesday to Twitter.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, penned a caption after a social media user alleged Tyson engaged in explicit exchanges and grooming methods online.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” MrBeast wrote in his statement.

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 25, 2024

The YouTube star explained that he had taken matters into his own hands to address this issue and assured fans that there was an independent investigation into the allegations.

“During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast,” he wrote in his statement.

MrBeast went on to say, “I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

He concluded his message by reiterating that due diligence would take time.

“I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

Tyson posted a series of messages Wednesday, stating that he had resigned from the successful show and said the incidents didn’t occur.

— Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

“Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health,” he said.

— Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

The grooming allegations against Tyson surfaced in June after a group of YouTubers accused Tyson of messaging a 13 year-old when he was 20. Alleged messages between Tyson and the minor, who went by the username LavaGS, allegedly made reference to nude photos, sex and anime pornography, according to The Hollywood Reporter.(RELATED: YouTube Star Ava Kris Tyson Resigns From Mr. Beast’s Show After Being Accused Of Grooming Children)

LavaGS defended Tyson online and suggested the past conversations between them were “edgy jokes,” and not indications of grooming.