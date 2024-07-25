‘They Have A Real Problem’: Newt Gingrich Reveals The One Running Mate Pick That Could Derail Kamala’s Campaign

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich revealed Thursday evening Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is the one running mate option that could derail Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Gingrich appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Harris securing enough delegates to become the Democratic Party’s new presumptive presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid on Sunday. During his interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Gingrich discussed the potential running mate picks floated for Harris, calling out the issue of choosing Shapiro. (RELATED: Protesters Tear Down American Flag, Burn It, Raise Palestinian Flag During Netanyahu Visit)

“Well look, they have a big problem. I think, by the way, this is why in the end Harris will not be able to pick Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania,” Gingrich said. “I think to walk into that convention with a Jewish governor as her vice presidential candidate would cause such a level of tension in places like Michigan that it would just be a wild scene. Sort of resemble Union Station. They have a real problem.”

“The problem is more and more of their party’s anti-Semitic, more and more of their party sides with terrorism. More and more of their party is deeply hostile, not just to Israel, they are deeply hostile to the United States,” Gingrich said.

WATCH:

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s state visit Wednesday, nearly half of the Democratic lawmakers skipped out on the prime minister’s address to Congress. However, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida protested during Netanyahu’s speech as she could be seen holding up a sign that read “War Criminal.”

“And I think this is an underlying split in their party, which will be interesting to see how they try to write a platform compared to what the Republicans achieved in Milwaukee,” Gingrich continued. “Because how do they bring their radical left-wing and what’s left of the old pro-Israel wing. How do they get something on that into the platform? I think they’ll have a very hard time.”

Outside of the nation’s capitol chaos erupted from pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protesters who were seen burning an American flag and replacing it instead with a Palestinian flag. Following the protests, Harris released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) condemning “any individuals” associated “with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas” and the burning of the American flag.

“I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way,” Harris wrote. “I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”

While Biden had won his party’s primary race, the president saw a significant pushback from more than 100,000 voters in Michigan withholding their vote for the president over his administration’s support of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

Running mate options for the vice president, in addition to Shapiro, also reportedly include names such as U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, according to ABC News.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.