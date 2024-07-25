It Took Nicolle Wallace Only 4 Days To Declare Harris ‘The Most Disciplined Candidate’ She Has Seen

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris was “the most disciplined” presidential candidate she had ever seen.

Harris claimed to have secured the support of the necessary delegates to claim the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, two days after President Joe Biden endorsed her as his replacement in the 2024 presidential election following his announcement that he was dropping out of the race. Wallace cheered Harris’s “stellar start” for discussing “freedom” and “the future” in her initial speeches. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

“She has grabbed these two pillars in terms of branding these early days of her candidacy, and they are freedom and future. She is, I think, the most disciplined candidate I have ever watched. She’s got her crowds chanting spontaneously, ‘We won’t go back,’” Wallace said. “This is a stellar start.”

WATCH:



“To say she was ready is an understatement,” former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri responded.

Harris targeted former President Donald Trump in her first speech at her campaign’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, according to Time magazine.

“I know Donald Trump’s type,” Harris claimed before referencing a civil fraud judgment rendered in Manhattan, Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records by a Manhattan jury and a defamation verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll. (RELATED: ‘How Does She Catch Up To Donald Trump?’: CNN Data Guru Says Kamala Harris ‘Still Trailing’ Biden 2020 Numbers)

Harris has also spoken out on abortion since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked in May 2022.

Trump leads Harris by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls collected from July 5 to 24. The former president’s lead grows to 2.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

