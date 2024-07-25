Notre Dame Drops Absolutely Grade-A ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Spoof To Promote ‘Just Okay’ Shamrock Series Uniforms

I’m loving the video, the uniforms … not so much.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off against the Army Black Nights in a Nov. 23 game at Yankee Stadium that will be a part of the Shamrock Series. And with college football getting closer and closer at a fast pace, the Irish unveiled Wednesday morning what their uniforms will look like.

For the third straight year, the Irish dropped their alternate uniforms in a movie spoof, with the 2024 edition being an absolutely brilliant remake of the iconic “Wolf of Wall Street” film. And to make it even better, it was Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman who acted as ex-stockbroker (among other things) Jordan Belfort. (RELATED: SMU’s Rhett Lashlee Challenges FSU’s Mike Norvell To ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ To Determine Who’s Kicking Off)

In 2022, Notre Dame did a spoof using the movie “The Hangover” for their contest in Las Vegas, and then in 2023, it was “Jerry Maguire.”

But those had nothing on what the Fighting Irish gave us this year.

I feel like Notre Dame could have done better on the uniforms, but at the same time, what the hell else are they going to do with their color scheme when they already have about 5,000 different jersey designs?

And they’re better than anything that UCLA has going on right now. (LMAO)

But that video … friggin’ classic.