Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Set The Record Straight On Their Sexuality

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are well aware of the rumors floating around that suggest they’re lesbians and they finally decided to clear the air.

Winfrey and King spoke about their decades-long friendship on Melinda French Gates’ “Moments That Make Us” series July 24, They praised one another for the ongoing support and love that exists between them and noted that some people have presumed their close bond extended to a same-sex relationship.

“You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it,” Winfrey said.

King weighed in to note, “I used to say Oprah, ‘You gotta do a show on this because it’s hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we’re gay!”

King then refuted the rumors with one swift line.

“Because if we were gay, we’d tell you!”

The friends have publicly declared their love and adoration for one another for several years, but now, the nature of their relationship has been cleared up.

“I think we’ve shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn’t even a matter of navigation,” Winfrey said of their effortless bond that at times has been mistaken for something more.

Winfrey and King have been best pals for more than 50 years and met when they both held jobs at the Baltimore-area news station WJZ-TV, according to People.

Winfrey called out toxic female friendships saying that most people assumed they were lesbians because people “aren’t used to seeing women with this kind of truth bond.”

She then shared insight about what keeps their friendship healthy and positive.

“The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself,” Winfrey said. (RELATED: Oprah Hospitalized: ‘Stuff Was Coming Out Of Both Ends’)

“And I feel as happy as she does. I can’t be happier than, cannot surpass Gayle. You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her.”