Battleground State Voter Predicts Which Majority Won’t Turnout For Harris This November

A Pennsylvania voter predicted Thursday during a CNN interview that male voters won’t be heading to the polls for new presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris come this November.

Four older Pennsylvania women voters appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” in a roundtable panel to discuss their reaction to Harris securing the necessary delegates to become the party’s nominee. During the discussion, CNN’s John King questioned the voters on their optimism for Harris potentially winning the battleground state.

While three of the four women stated they believed Harris could have a positive outcome, one of the voters pushed back on the idea. (RELATED: Trump Clobbers Kamala Harris With Independents In Head-To-Head Matchup, Poll Reveals)

“There’s a head shake, tell me why,” King said.

“No. I don’t think a lot of men will vote for Harris. I just don‘t. Whether you‘re Democrat, Republican, whatever. I just don‘t think the majority of men are ready for a female president,” the voter responded.

WATCH:

Previous polls between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump showed several battleground states tightening. Within a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey released in May, Trump had grown his margin slightly from one to two points in Pennsylvania, making it a key state for the 2024 race.

As Biden dropped his reelection bid Sunday through a letter posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) and endorsed Harris, a wave of support from the Democratic party flooded to the vice president. With endorsements from Democratic lawmakers, political figures and donors Harris secured more than 3,000 delegates by Tuesday to confirm her presumptive nominee title ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August.

However, amid the support former President Barack Obama notably declined to outright endorse the vice president as he wrote in a lengthy statement that he believed he was confident Democratic leadership would “create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges” at the party’s convention.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.