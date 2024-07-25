Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find

More than three-fifths of Americans believe Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in covering up President Joe Biden’s declining health, two polls found.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of the presidential race, and Harris secured enough verbal support from Democratic National Convention delegates on Monday to be the presumptive nominee. The polls, conducted after Biden’s withdrawal but before his Wednesday speech to the country, showed a supermajority of Americans think Harris was involved in concealing Biden’s declining cognitive and physical condition. (RELATED: ‘What Is She Willing To Hide?’: MSNBC Swing Voter Panel Questions If Kamala Covered Up Biden Health Issues)

A poll by YouGov for The Times showed that 54% of respondents believed that Biden’s health issues were covered up, with 68% of those respondents saying they felt Harris had “a great deal” to do with concealing the truth about Biden’s health. Another poll conducted by The Democracy Institute and Daily Express US found that 62% of Americans felt Harris “lied” to the American public about the president’s health.

The YouGov poll was conducted between July 22-23, surveyed 1,170 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.2%. The Democracy Institute/Daily Express US poll was done of July 24, surveyed 1,200 likely voters and has a 3% margin of error.

Democrats began calling for Biden to step aside following a poor performance in a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump, where he froze and lost his train of thought. Actor George Clooney noted in a July 10 New York Times op-ed that the Biden, at a June fundraiser prior to the debate, “wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020,” but “the same man we all witnessed at the debate.” (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

Trump leads Harris by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 5 to 24. Trump’s lead grows to 2.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

