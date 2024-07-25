ROOKE: J.D. Vance Brings Democrats Face-To-Face With An Existential Threat To Their Future

When President Trump picked Republican Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, he exposed a massive weakness the left was hoping to ignore.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor with little accomplishments outside of meeting the Biden Administration’s DEI quota, attacked Vance as someone who will say anything to get ahead.

“When I got to Harvard, I found a lot of people like him who would say whatever they needed to get ahead, and five years ago, that seemed like being the anti-Trump Republican, so that’s what he was… Five years later, the way he gets ahead is that [Trump’s] the greatest guy since sliced bread,” Buttigieg told HBO’s Bill Maher.

Forgot how eloquent Buttigieg was! Absolutely destroyed JD Vance here. Where has Pete been this whole time? pic.twitter.com/qrzfZK7dmE — Steve Hou (@stevehouf) July 20, 2024

But all of this is a distraction from the obvious fear that Vance brings to the race. He’s the voice of the blue-collar worker, a massive voting block that the Democrat party has long forgotten about. (‘Faceplant’: KJP Puts On A Clinic For The Best Way To Prove A Conspiracy Is Real)

Vance didn’t come from money. His family’s struggle mimics that of most low-income households plagued with addiction and financial difficulties due to the lack of economic growth in their hometowns. He’s connected to both Appalachia and Ohio. He made it out of his hard upbringing by joining the military, graduating from Yale Law School, and accumulating his wealth in Silicon Valley. He didn’t forget his people and went back home to work on building better lives for them.

He’s a nightmare for a party that abandoned the middle class with policies that destroyed their ability to have good-paying jobs. Every day he’s on the campaign trail, speaking to these voters is a disaster for them. Trump was already good at talking to the plight of the working-class voters, but Vance is one of them. He doesn’t just empathize with their struggles. He understands it because he’s lived it. (ROOKE: Swing-State Candidate Gives Republicans Clear-Cut Plan To End Kamala’s Momentum)

While Vice President Kamala Harris is going to drum up support from the degenerates in Hollywood, Vance is going to tap into what used to be the Democrats’ base. Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016 because of her apparent disdain for working-class voters, which resulted in a record number of votes for Republicans from middle-class Americans. Vance will help deliver Rust Belt voters in November, which should terrify Democrats.