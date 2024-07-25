ROOKE: Media Didn’t Learn A Single Lesson From Hiding Biden

Regime media just got caught gaslighting the American people again to cover for the Democratic Party.

It’s been less than a month since the June 27th debate that ended President Joe Biden’s career and exposed the media for their role in covering up his cognitive decline. One would think that with this level of abject failure to report the truth, our media class would have some introspection and possibly change how they do their jobs moving forward. However, with how they’ve helped coronate Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democrat nominee, it seems any lessons they could or should have learned were ignored.

On Wednesday, Americans watched as outlets like Axios reported claims that Harris was never put in charge of the border crisis. “The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the “border czar” title—which she never actually had,” Axios posted with a link to their new article, assuring readers that Harris isn’t to blame for the open border crisis plaguing our country. (‘Faceplant’: KJP Puts On A Clinic For The Best Way To Prove A Conspiracy Is Real)

Unfortunately for Axios, in 2021, they themselves used the words “border czar” while referring to Harris in a report about the “border plight.”

“Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the ‘root causes’ that drive migration,” Axios stated in 2021. The icing on the cake was that the same author had written both pieces. Axios even edited the 2021 piece to ensure it reflected that they were wrong to give her that title.

The reality is that all the outlets have gone full force into pushing the same narrative. Not to be cliche by invoking George Orwell’s “1984,” but the comparisons between the media’s decision to erase the past to make it fit with the present narrative have no greater mirror than Winston Smith’s diligent work for the Party at the Ministry of Truth. (ROOKE: The Media’s So Full Of Sh*t For Only Now Admitting Biden Is A Disaster)

It was true in 2021, but that truth is no longer convenient, so it must be corrected to reflect the new truth that is now correct.

Americans need to brace themselves. This election season will see copious amounts of historical rewrites in favor of Harris. She has to be a god-like figure who has never done wrong. They will paint her as the savior America has been looking for. Still, Americans are used to this after sitting through four years of them lying to us about Biden’s mental health.