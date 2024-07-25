Padres’ Dylan Cease Throws Just Second No-Hitter In Franchise History

Put Dylan Cease in the history books!

Since the All-Star break, it’s been almost impossible to beat the San Diego Padres, and then Thursday came, where it was literally impossible to hit against starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

The no-hitter from Cease is just the second in Padres franchise history, and for the day, San Diego got a dominant 3-0 win against the Washington Nationals on the road. (RELATED: ‘You J*cked Off In A F*cking Parking Lot’: Cal Quantrill’s Savage Trolling Towards Reese McGuire Nearly Sparks Brawl)

Back in March, the Padres acquired Cease to upgrade their starting rotation, and that move paid off in flying colors against the Nats as he struck out eight and only one defensive gem (which was insane!) was needed to keep D.C. away as a threat.

The 28-year-old Cease has recorded 167 strikeouts this season, which leads all of Major League Baseball. Also, in his past six starts, Cease has given up one or less hits on four occasions, with his ERA dropping from 4.14 to 3.56 in the process.

In other words, we probably should have seen this no-hitter coming.

HISTORY! The final out from Dylan Cease’s no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/FwZsNoTS6S — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2024

