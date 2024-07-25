Editorial

Padres’ Dylan Cease Throws Just Second No-Hitter In Franchise History

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres gets doused by Manny Machado #13 and Tyler Wade #14 after throwing a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Put Dylan Cease in the history books!

Since the All-Star break, it’s been almost impossible to beat the San Diego Padres, and then Thursday came, where it was literally impossible to hit against starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

The no-hitter from Cease is just the second in Padres franchise history, and for the day, San Diego got a dominant 3-0 win against the Washington Nationals on the road. (RELATED: ‘You J*cked Off In A F*cking Parking Lot’: Cal Quantrill’s Savage Trolling Towards Reese McGuire Nearly Sparks Brawl)

Back in March, the Padres acquired Cease to upgrade their starting rotation, and that move paid off in flying colors against the Nats as he struck out eight and only one defensive gem (which was insane!) was needed to keep D.C. away as a threat.

The 28-year-old Cease has recorded 167 strikeouts this season, which leads all of Major League Baseball. Also, in his past six starts, Cease has given up one or less hits on four occasions, with his ERA dropping from 4.14 to 3.56 in the process.

In other words, we probably should have seen this no-hitter coming.

And fortunately for me, I did!

Okay, so maybe I didn’t see a no-hitter coming — I’m good at sports betting, but not that damn good — but I knew that Cease was set for a brilliant day due to the simple fact that he owns the Washington Nationals, and as you see, that was an excellent read.

Nice doing business with you, Mr. Cease.