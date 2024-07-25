Sharon Stone Explains What Sylvester Stallone Said To Her That Made Her Live In Fear Of Getting Shot

Sharon Stone revealed that she had a constant fear of being shot by an obsessed fan after Sylvester Stallone said something that weighed heavily on her.

Stone shared her story on the July 3 episode of the “Don’t Kill The Messenger” podcast, that has recently been shared. The famous actress addressed the manner in which she catapulted to fame after “Basic Instinct,” and noted she was ill-prepared for the swarms of fans that suddenly surrounded her. While she attempted to navigate red carpets without a team by her side, Stallone said something that haunted her.

“What Sly said to me is that suddenly you’re walking down the street, everyone is doing this [reaching into their pocket] and you don’t know if they are going for the pen or the gun,” Stone said on the podcast.

The famous actress admitted she has been afraid of that scenario playing out for her entire career, and hasn’t been able to shake off the story.

“And that’s what becomes so unsettling — because everybody is doing that, but you don’t know why,” she said, as she questioned the intentions of others.

“And you feel constantly in this unsettled place that you always have to figure it out and you always have to fix it and you always have to be ready,” Stone said.

She explained how challenging it was to be surrounded by fans while this thought would run through her mind.

“And you are always trying to figure out what everybody else’s intentions are,” Stone said.

Stone recalled arriving to see the screening of her movie at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival and realizing she was ill-prepared for fame.

“I didn’t have a make-up artist or a hairdresser. I had nothing, not even a security person,” she said.

“Imagine being in Cannes with Basic Instinct and no security!”

She described how she was swarmed in no time at all.

“I get to this huge event and there’s fans everywhere, a red carpet the size of a double street and all the paparazzi are all in black ties. We all go to the end of the red carpet, me and Michael Douglas and everyone, but the fans start screaming, ‘Shaaaronnnnn’ and there’s thousands and tens of thousands of them,” she said.

“When I came out and got in that car with my two friends and tried to get back to the hotel, there were so many people on top of the car that my friends lay me on the ground because the car was being caved in,” Stone said.

She explained the dangers that were ever-present.

“It’s really something when you are in a car and the fans start. They will literally pull the bumpers right off the car. They will rip the license plates off and climb on the car, to the point where it’s black inside and you can’t see,” she said.

Stone described extreme situations, and noted, “I’ve been in it where they have to call SWAT to get the car out from under the people.” (RELATED: ‘I Had Zero Money’: Sharon Stone Explains How She Lost $18 Million)

“I’ve been in it to the point that when I get in the building my clothes are literally torn into shreds, just literally in pieces,” Stone said.