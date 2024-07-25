Six Dems Vote In Favor Of Resolution Bashing Biden And ‘Border Czar’ Harris’ Failures

Six House Democrats voted in favor of a resolution condemning President Joe Biden’s administration and Vice President Kamala Harris for their “failure to secure the United States border” on Thursday.

H.Res. 1371 was introduced by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to formally condemn “Border Czar” Harris’ immigration policy after she was tasked with reducing illegal immigration over the southern border early in the Biden administration. The resolution passed the House with 196 Democrats voting against it and six Democrats joining 214 Republicans in favor of it. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Compared ICE To KKK, Said Agency Should Be Restarted ‘From Scratch’)

By every metric, Kamala Harris has failed to secure our borders, instead advancing Far Left Democrats’ failed open border policies and the needs of illegal immigrants over the safety of Americans. My resolution condemns Kamala Harris’ role as Joe Biden‘s open border czar and… pic.twitter.com/Uzzn54N7Yq — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 25, 2024

Democratic Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Mary Sattler Peltola of Alaska, Jared Golden of Maine, Donald Davis of North Carolina, Henry Cuellar of Texas and Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution was cosponsored by Republican Reps. Neal Dunn of Florida, Greg Lopez of Colorado and Mike Bost of Illinois.

“Kamala Harris, every elected Democrat, and their stenographers in the mainstream media will run from their record, but they can’t hide,” Stefanik said in a post on X. “House Republicans will hold Kamala Harris accountable for her role as Biden’s Border Czar leading to the most catastrophic border crisis in modern history.”

The Biden-Harris administration has overseen record influxes of illegal immigration. Since Biden took office, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered nearly eight million migrants, with over 83,000 encounters between ports of entry along the southern border in June alone, according to CBP data. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Seems To Disappear Entirely Off The Map On Border Issues)

During former President Donald Trump’s term, every month saw fewer encounters on the southern border compared to June 2024 numbers, with some exceptions in fiscal year 2019, according to CBP data.

The House resolution highlights Harris’ dismal immigration track record, pointing out that it took the “Border Czar” over 90 days on the job before she finally made her way to the southern border on June 25, 2021. The resolution also pointed out the surges in violent crime that have occurred due to the illegal immigration that has taken place under Harris’ watch. (RELATED: America’s Border Crisis Could Get A Whole Lot Worse Under Kamala Harris, Experts Say)

The resolution brought attention to the innocent Americans like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin. All three women were allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants.

“Kamala Harris failed as Border czar leading to violent crimes, rapes, and murders of innocent Americans,” Stefanik said in a statement on X. “We will hold her and Far Left Democrats accountable.”

