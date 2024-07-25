Major Airline Ends Decades-Long Tradition With Huge Policy Shakeup

Southwest Airlines announced a major policy change Thursday, abandoning their nearly 60-year-long tradition of letting passengers choose their own seats onboard the aircraft.

Southwest will now follow suit with other major airlines and will begin assigning seats to passengers, according to a press release. The new policies are “designed to elevate the Customer experience, improve financial performance and drive Shareholder value,” the release states.

In addition to assigned seating, the airline is planning to redesign the boarding process, offer premium seats with extra legroom and introduce redeye flights, according to the release

Southwest said the company came to the decision after conducting research and considering customer feedback. (RELATED: Southwest Airlines To Fire 2,000 Employees, Cancel Service To Four Airports).

“The airline has been known for its unique open seating model for more than 50 years, but preferences have evolved with more Customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred,” the release stated. “The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest Customers, and 86% of potential Customers, prefer an assigned seat.”

Southwest believes this switch will “broaden” the airline’s appeal and “attract more flying from its current and future Customers.”

Southwest Airlines is doing away with a 50-year tradition and plans to start assigning seats. Details: https://t.co/54XJAOlcB9 pic.twitter.com/XjTeeE8mxN — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 25, 2024

“Although our unique open seating model has been a part of Southwest Airlines since our inception, our thoughtful and extensive research makes it clear this is the right choice—at the right time—for our Customers, our People, and our Shareholders. We are excited to incorporate Customer and Employee feedback to design a unique experience that only Southwest can deliver,” Bob Jordan, the President, Vice Chairman of the Board, and CEO of Southwest, said in the press release.

The major airline is also introducing redeye flights set to begin on Feb. 14, 2025, the release noted. There are five scheduled routes and the airline intends to add more in the future so far, according to the release.

Users took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the airline’s change.

“Southwest Airlines announcing it will now assign seats has shaken my world to its core,” Clay Travis, Outkick founder, and radio host, wrote on Twitter. “But this is going to be a huge mess. Not a fan of the change.”

Southwest is Nashville’s airline, the most non-stops anywhere BY FAR. I love it, take it everywhere. Super smooth app makes booking and changing flights incredibly easy. But this is going to be a huge mess. Not a fan of the change. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 25, 2024

“This is [the] end of an era. A beautiful airline destroyed by greed,” one user wrote.