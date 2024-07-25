The Daily Caller logo
‘I Want To Win’: Steph Curry Hints That He Could Possibly Leave Warriors If They Become ‘Bottom Feeder’

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 15: Stephen Curry #4 of the United States walks the court during the second half of an exhibition game between the United States and Australia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 15, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Could we see Steph Curry in a new jersey one day?

For years now, superstar Steph Curry has been known for being loyal to the Golden State Warriors, but you know what they say: “All good things must come to an end.”

And that could potentially be the case with Curry‘s latest comments. (RELATED: NBC Is Gloriously Returning Their Legendary ‘Roundball Rock’ Theme Amid Locking Up NBA Television Rights)

Throughout his career, Curry has stated over and over again that he wants to be a Warrior until he retires, and in a Andscape story that was published Wednesday, he did it again. With that being said, however, he was questioned by reporter Marc Spears if he could play on a “lackluster” squad similar to other one-team legends such as Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) and Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks) when they closed out their careers.

Point, blank, period: Curry isn’t doing the losing thing.

“I want to win,” said Curry in a July 8 interview with Andscape. “Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality.”

This man’s gonna end up as a Laker, watch.

