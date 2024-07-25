‘I Want To Win’: Steph Curry Hints That He Could Possibly Leave Warriors If They Become ‘Bottom Feeder’

Could we see Steph Curry in a new jersey one day?

For years now, superstar Steph Curry has been known for being loyal to the Golden State Warriors, but you know what they say: “All good things must come to an end.”

And that could potentially be the case with Curry‘s latest comments. (RELATED: NBC Is Gloriously Returning Their Legendary ‘Roundball Rock’ Theme Amid Locking Up NBA Television Rights)

Throughout his career, Curry has stated over and over again that he wants to be a Warrior until he retires, and in a Andscape story that was published Wednesday, he did it again. With that being said, however, he was questioned by reporter Marc Spears if he could play on a “lackluster” squad similar to other one-team legends such as Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) and Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks) when they closed out their careers.

Point, blank, period: Curry isn’t doing the losing thing.