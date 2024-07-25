Daring Baltic Sea Dive Reveals Shipwreck Stash Of 19th Century Champagne And Wine

A team of Polish divers made an extraordinary discovery on the floor of the Baltic Sea when they uncovered a 19th century shipwreck loaded with champagne, wine and other treasures.

The find occurred on a “trip to Sweden” when divers aboard the ship M/Y Espace, associated with the Baltictech Conference (BC), spotted what appeared to be an old fishing vessel on their sonar, according to a post on Baltictech’s website. The post said the team was not sure if anyone would bother to explore the find as they were already planning a different dive, but two divers decided to carry out a quick operation.

The post said that when “they had been gone for almost 2 hours,” the team “already knew that there was something very interesting on the bottom.”

The divers discovered a 19th century sail-powered vessel “in very good condition.” It was fully stocked with “champagne, wine, mineral water and porcelain.” They found over 100 bottles of champagne and clay bottles holding mineral water inside baskets. (RELATED: Historians Discover 130-Year-Old Sunken Ship That Sank With Captain’s Dog)

Mineral water was used by royalty in the 19th century and “treated almost like medicine,” according to the post.

“I’ve been a diver for 40 years. From time to time, you see one or two bottles,” Tomasz Stachura, the team leader, said in a statement to BBC News. “But I’ve never seen crates with bottles of alcohol, and baskets of water, like this.”

Stachura speculated that the ship’s cargo might have been headed to Stockholm or St. Petersburg, according to the outlet. He reportedly said that the Tsar Nicholas I lost one of his vessels in the region in 1852.

The clay water bottles displayed the name of a German company still in operation called Selters, according to the post on Baltictech’s website. “It’s value was so precious that transports were escorted by the police,” the post read.