Team USA Basketball Is Clearly Going Downhill, And Now We Know Why

Now we know what’s wrong with Team USA …

Both Team USA men’s basketball head coach Steve Kerr and superstar Steph Curry endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president while speaking Thursday to the media. Shocking, I know.

President Joe Biden made the announcement Sunday that he was putting an end to his re-election campaign and gave Harris his endorsement as the official presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. Biden was being hit with pressure from high-ranked Democrats and donors after his horrendous performance in the debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘I Want To Win’: Steph Curry Hints That He Could Possibly Leave Warriors If They Become ‘Bottom Feeder’)

Well, instead of focusing on gold-medal winning basketball and not beating South Sudan by just one point, Kerr and Curry clearly have their attention on the political realm back home. Just days before the team begins their Olympic games, they’re over in Paris talking about how much they love Harris.

“Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign, and hopefully — if she’s on the ticket — winning the election. It’s a big deal to say the least,” said Curry, per ESPN. “She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us, so, I want to give that energy right back to her.”

And Kerr, he’s so out of touch with things that he actually thinks Kamala is a “great candidate.”

“Kamala Harris is a great candidate and I will support her,” @usabasketball head coach Steve Kerr said. pic.twitter.com/ORp6D8hvSr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2024

And there you go, ladies and gentlemen. We’ve cracked the code. Our national team is struggling because of Democrats, just like everything else that’s connected to the United States.