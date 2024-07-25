Democratic strategist James Carville on Wednesday declared the “best day” of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run is already behind her.

Biden abruptly withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, who is running based on a Democratic Party insider vote with almost no primary voter approval, after securing enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee. Carville on “The Don Lemon Show” said Harris’ campaign has launched “very well,” but only because voters “wanted something different” and that Republicans were not prepared for her since they were focused on Biden. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘They’re Starting Brutal Attacks’: James Carville Says Harris’ ‘Best Day’ Of Campaign Already Behind Her pic.twitter.com/8rwS7KZKa2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

“Right now she’s doing well, very well. But let’s find out why she’s doing very well. She’s doing very well because 72% of the country wanted something different, and she is something different,” Carville said. “So people are excited about it. I think there were 800,000 overnight donations; 60% were first-time donors. People were not expressing any policy agenda; they weren’t expressing anything, they just wanted something other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Thank God that President Biden had the wherewithal to see that, and the party … coalesced immediately behind the vice president. And I’m very, very happy about that.”

Harris raised over $81 million in the 24 hours after Biden’s announcement that he was pulling out of the race. CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Tuesday that it will be “difficult” for Harris to defeat Trump because of the increased favorability he has following the Republican National Convention and surviving an assassination attempt.

“But I’m telling you, this is the best day that she’s gonna have for the rest of the campaign. They’re coming … They were bad, they were confused, but they’re getting unconfused now,” Carville added. “Democrats have got to get ready. I hope she can get her campaign, get her operation. It’s hard … you just don’t get into one of these things, turn the key on and it works. And they have a lot of decisions they got to make, and they’re coming in fast. And they’re starting brutal attacks. And some of them are silly, and some of them are going to require some political skill, some deftness, and some sort of good answers. And we’ve got to be ready for it.”

