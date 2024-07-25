Trump Announces New Book ‘Save America’

Former President Trump announced he’s releasing a new book in a Truth Social post Thursday morning.

“I’m pleased to announce my new Book, ‘SAVE AMERICA,'” Trump wrote Thursday. “As everyone knows, the first two, ‘Our Journey Together’ and, ‘Letters to Trump,’ have been spectacular successes, and this is the BEST OF ALL, especially in light of the fact that we are now living in a Failing Nation, but it will not be failing for long. We will soon, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the post read.

The book, slated for release Sept. 3, 2024, is currently listed for $99 on 45books.com. Consumers can also pre-order a signed copy of the book for $499. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘You Can’t Stop Him’: Trump World Reacts To Assassination Attempt On Former President)

The cover displays the now iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist while yelling “Fight!” to the Butler, Pennsylvania crowd after a gunman shot his ear during a failed July 13 assassination attempt.

Winning Team Publishing, a company founded by Trump’s son Don Jr. and Trump ally Sergio Gor, will publish. Aside from the two other books Trump mentioned in his post, Winning Team Publishing has also published books from conservative media figure Charlie Kirk, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro.

NEW: Trump is releasing his third official book since leaving office—a photo book to highlight the “great success” of the U.S. under his leadership. He told me it represents the “power” that the country “will have again” if he is re-elected. https://t.co/piI9NnHRa5 — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) July 25, 2024

“Save America” will be a photo book, Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman.