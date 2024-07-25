Trump Says Anti-Israel Protesters Burning American Flag Should Receive 1-Year Jail Sentence

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday that the anti-Israel protesters who burned the American flag in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday should receive a one-year jail sentence.

Protesters burned the American flag waving in front of Union Station and hung up a Palestinian flag during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s state visit to Congress on Wednesday. Trump said the burning was a “disgraceful display” that is being judged by powerful world leaders across the globe.

“Rarely have we seen anything like this. And I think you should get a one-year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag. Now, people will say ‘oh, it’s unconstitutional.’ Those are stupid people, those are stupid people who say that,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.” “We have to work in Congress to get a one-year jail sentence. When they’re allowed to stomp on the flag and put lighter fluid on the flag and set it afire, when you’re allowed to do that, you get a one-year jail sentence and you’ll never see it again.”

Trump calls on anti-Israel protesters to receive a one-year jail sentence pic.twitter.com/lXtsFzXHrB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

The former president said Chinese President Xi Jianping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are viewing Americans “as a bunch of babies” as this act could never take place in their countries.

“What we have, we look so bad to the world,” Trump continued. “That was a disgraceful display yesterday.”

Protesters chanted “Allahu Akbar” and “burn that shit” in reference to the American flag as they vandalized the property in front of Union Station. They further spray painted landmarks in D.C.’s Columbus Circle with phrases reading “Free Gaza” and “Hamas Is Coming.”

Trump, who is set to meet with Netanyahu on Friday, said the Israel-Gaza war needs to end fast and the remaining hostages need to be released. The former president estimated that many of the unreleased hostages are dead.

Netanyahu called for unity between Israel and the United States to stand against the threat of Hamas and to release all of the hostages being held by the terrorists during his speech to Congress on Wednesday. The Israeli prime minister also called on Congress to recognize the threat posed by Iran and called on Western unity to contain hostilities carried out by Tehran.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.