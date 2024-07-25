Trump Calls For US To Wipe Iran ‘Off The Face Of The Earth’ If It Assassinates Him

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the United States to destroy Iran if it were to ever assassinate him.

U.S. authorities reportedly knew of an alleged Iranian plan to kill Trump ahead of the assassination attempt that took place at his rally, but there is no known connection between the plot and the attempt. Trump posted on Truth Social that it is “always a possibility” Iran will assassinate him, and if that were to happen, he hopes the U.S. will obliterate the country in response. (RELATED: There’s Good News For Victim Who Was Shot In Chest, Liver During Failed Trump Assassination Attempt)

“If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth — If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!” the former president posted.

Trump also posted a short clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wednesday speech before a joint U.S. Congress session where he said Iran “brazenly threatened to assassinate President Trump.” Netanyahu discussed how significant of an enemy Iran has been to the United States for decades, including holding American hostages, committing acts of terrorism and sending “death squads here to murder a former secretary of state and a former national security adviser.”

Twenty-year-old Thomas Michael Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump on July 13, firing multiple shots at Trump and the crowd at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two attendees.

Iran has been open about desiring revenge against Trump and members of his administration for the death of Qasem Soleimani, a prominent figure in Iran and the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, who the U.S. killed in a drone strike in 2020.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe recently said that reported knowledge of the alleged Iran plot makes Crooks’ assassination attempt “even more glaring.”

