Trump Clobbers Kamala Harris With Independents In Head-To-Head Matchup, Poll Reveals

Former President Donald Trump is dominating among Independents in a head-to-head matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, a poll released Thursday reveals.

Democratic lawmakers, political figures and donors threw their support behind Harris on Sunday following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race. The president released a letter on X stating while his intention was to run for reelection, he believed it was best for the country and his party to focus on the remainder of his term.

In data for independent voters only Trump is showing a 20 point lead over Harris as he holds 53% of the support with Harris at 33%, another candidate option at 9%, and 4% for undecided voters, according to Rasmussen Reports. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

The survey, which was conducted on July 22-23, polled 1,074 U.S. likely voters, with a +/-3 margin of error, according to Rasmussen Reports.

“We have done more Harris polling than almost any pollster. So this is no surprise to us. And it’s consistent with our last Biden v Trump poll. She did not improve on Biden,” Rasmussen said in a Thursday post on X.

Rasmussen’s national poll additionally shows Trump holding a significant lead over Harris, with the former president at 50% of voters support, Harris at 43%, 4% for another candidate and 3% still undecided, data shows.

The new polling comes after Harris confirmed the needed amount of delegates to be considered the party’s presumptive presidential nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August.

Biden notably endorsed Harris in a second post online, which triggered a wave of support for the vice president.

The move from Biden comes after he received a massive amount of backlash over his debate performance against Trump, in which he could be seen struggling to finish his statements and freezing mid-statement. Despite Republicans calling out the president’s significant amount of gaffes over his term, Democrats and legacy media only began to call concerns for Biden’s mental fitness after the debate.

A post-debate CBS/YouGov poll showed 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve in office, jumping seven points from a similar survey in early June.

The Harris campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

