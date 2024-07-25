Tucker Carlson Show Surges Past Joe Rogan, Becomes Most Popular Podcast In America

The Tucker Carlson Show leapt into the top spot on Spotify’s USA podcast charts, passing the massively popular Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday.

The podcast, which Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson started in December after Fox News dismissed him last April, gained the top spot Thursday after trailing Rogan the previous day.

The podcast has been wildly successful, garnering tens of millions of views on YouTube alone since its inception. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson’s Social Media Comeback Video Got More Views Than The Entirety Of Fox News)

The most recent episode with Dr. Ben Carson earned over 160,000 views in the first four hours after its release.

The show also reached the number four spot on Apple’s podcast charts.

Tucker Carlson has dethroned Joe Rogan for #1 Podcast pic.twitter.com/HOrTpRjtGq — Pubity (@pubity) July 25, 2024

Rogan is a typical occupant of the top spot on podcast charts and has been for years. Starting his podcast in 2009, he’s had a decade and a half to claim the throne. Carlson, on the other hand, has nabbed the top spot in only four months.

His podcast has featured a number of prominent guests spanning across the ideological spectrum. Some notable interviewees include left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald, fired CBS reporter Katherine Herridge, comedian Ari Shaffir and Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

After parting ways with Fox, Carlson launched The Tucker Carlson Network, a new streaming platform dedicated to “telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear,” according to Carlson’s website.

The popularity of the podcast and the new network prompted Carlson to launch a multi-city speaking tour. Front row tickets for some legs of the tour are priced as high as $18,000.