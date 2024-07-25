Massive Typhoon Kills 25 People In Taiwan And The Philippines: REPORT

A typhoon left at least 25 people in Taiwan and the Philippines dead, The Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

The typhoon, named Gaemi, triggered landslides and mass flooding. The tropical cyclone injured at least 380 people, the AP reported, citing Taiwan’s Central News Agency. (RELATED: Deadly Flooding Batters Beijing, China)

Twenty-one cities and municipalities in the Philippines proclaimed “a state of calamity” to enable them to “quickly access emergency funds and implement relief operations to aid displaced residents,” the Disaster Information Service for the Philippines tweeted Thursday.

The declaration of a state of calamity enables the local government to quickly access emergency funds and implement relief operations to aid displaced residents. 2/2 — Disaster Information Service PH (@DisasterInfoPH) July 25, 2024

AccuWeather tweeted videos showing the effects of the typhoon in the two countries.

Typhoon Gaemi, also known as Carina, is now the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane and has caused more than a dozen deaths in the Philippines https://t.co/TkX6Q2wgkV pic.twitter.com/d60q8nmCrr — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 24, 2024



One video shows how the wind was so strong it caused people to fall over. The clip also displays the extreme flooding brought on by the typhoon.

In another part of the video, a person was swimming outside a flooded home and other people were wading through the water. One clip showed rescue services using a boat to navigate the streets.

“Multiple barges and boats slammed into each other, and a bridge along a typhoon-swollen river in the Philippines on Wednesday,” AccuWeather tweeted along with a video of the incident.

Multiple barges and boats slammed into each other, and a bridge along a typhoon-swollen river in the Philippines on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ip9HBfQj9y — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 25, 2024

An oil tanker carrying 1.5 liters of fuel sank in Manila Bay due to the storm, according the BBC. The tanker’s capsizing prompted concerns that the fuel could spread and create the worst oil spill in the Philippines’ history, the outlet reported.

A typhoon is “a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has closed, low-level circulation,” according to the National Ocean Service.