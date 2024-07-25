World

Massive Typhoon Kills 25 People In Taiwan And The Philippines: REPORT

TAIWAN WEATHER TYPHOON

(Photo by JOHNSON LIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

A typhoon left at least 25 people in Taiwan and the Philippines dead, The Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

The typhoon, named Gaemi, triggered landslides and mass flooding. The tropical cyclone injured at least 380 people, the AP reported, citing Taiwan’s Central News Agency. (RELATED: Deadly Flooding Batters Beijing, China)

Twenty-one cities and municipalities in the Philippines proclaimed “a state of calamity” to enable them to “quickly access emergency funds and implement relief operations to aid displaced residents,” the Disaster Information Service for the Philippines tweeted Thursday.

Residents check their belongings at a village in Manila on July 25, 2024, a day after heavy rains fuelled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days. (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents check their belongings at a village in Manila on July 25, 2024, a day after heavy rains fuelled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days. (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

AccuWeather tweeted videos showing the effects of the typhoon in the two countries.


One video shows how the wind was so strong it caused people to fall over. The clip also displays the extreme flooding brought on by the typhoon.

In another part of the video, a person was swimming outside a flooded home and other people were wading through the water. One clip showed rescue services using a boat to navigate the streets.

“Multiple barges and boats slammed into each other, and a bridge along a typhoon-swollen river in the Philippines on Wednesday,” AccuWeather tweeted along with a video of the incident.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JULY 25: In an aerial view, barges that crashed into a bridge during the onslaught of Typhoon Gaemi are seen on July 25, 2024 in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Monsoon rains, intensified by Typhoon Gaemi, have caused flooding and landslides throughout the Philippines, resulting in at least 22 deaths and displacing over 600,000 people. The typhoon, which also left two dead in Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but enhanced monsoon rains. In the region around the capital Manila, government work and schools were suspended due to severe overnight flooding. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – JULY 25: In an aerial view, barges that crashed into a bridge during the onslaught of Typhoon Gaemi are seen on July 25, 2024 in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Monsoon rains, intensified by Typhoon Gaemi, have caused flooding and landslides throughout the Philippines, resulting in at least 22 deaths and displacing over 600,000 people. The typhoon, which also left two dead in Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but enhanced monsoon rains. In the region around the capital Manila, government work and schools were suspended due to severe overnight flooding. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

An oil tanker carrying 1.5 liters of fuel sank in Manila Bay due to the storm, according the BBC. The tanker’s capsizing prompted concerns that the fuel could spread and create the worst oil spill in the Philippines’ history, the outlet reported.

A typhoon is “a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has closed, low-level circulation,” according to the National Ocean Service.