Former UFC Fighter Ronda Rousey Announces Second Pregnancy

Ronda Rousey announced Thursday she’s pregnant at the San Diego Comic-Con, TMZ reported.

The former UFC champion and WWE Superstar excitedly revealed she’s expecting her second child, according to TMZ. Rousey made the announcement during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where she was promoting her new graphic novel, “Expecting the Unexpected.” Addressing the crowd, Rousey humorously noted her pregnancy, drawing a parallel to the protagonist of her comic book, who is also predominantly pregnant throughout the story.

“Did anyone notice that I’m very pregnant right now? Yeah, I’m just as pregnant as ‘Mom’ is in the majority of the comic,” Rousey quipped, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Cameron Diaz Announces Major Life News)

Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, are already parents to their first child, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, born Sept. 2021. The couple married in 2017 following two years of dating, TMZ stated. This next chapter comes after Rousey took a hiatus from the WWE to focus on her family, a priority shift she embraced following her illustrious career in athletics.

Before her venture into family life and professional wrestling, Rousey was a dominant force in mixed martial arts. She holds the distinction of being the UFC’s first women’s bantamweight champion and has an impressive background in judo, including a bronze medal win at the 2008 Olympics, according to TMZ. Rousey’s transition into the WWE began in Jan. 2018, which continued until 2023.