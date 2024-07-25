Video Captures Immediate Aftermath Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley shared Thursday footage of the aftermath of Trump’s failed assassination attempt.

Grassley took to social media to share a bodycam video of the law enforcement response to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The footage, which captures the critical moments following the attack, shows officers from the Beaver County Emergency Service Unit (ESU) alongside U.S. Secret Service agents rapidly mobilizing to the rooftop from where the assailant, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, opened fire.

The video seems to offer more information than the Secret Service has disclosed. “July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share w America We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY,” Grassley wrote on Twitter. “Vid obtained from Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit in compliance w congressional requests.”

The footage reveals officers and agents rushing toward the AGR building in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Crooks took a sniper’s position with an AR-15-style rifle. The video shows a trail of blood leading to Crooks’ body and the scattered shell casings around him, with law enforcement counting at least eight casings. A cell phone and a transmitter, described as a remote control device, were found on Crooks’ person. (RELATED: Secret Service Repeatedly Rejected Offers To Use Drones At Deadly Trump Rally, Whistleblower Says)

Further escalating the situation, the officers expressed concerns about potential explosive devices. This urgency is reflected in the footage with officers urging the FBI to expedite their response. FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed the discovery of three explosive devices linked to Crooks—two in his vehicle and one in his home, all rigged for remote detonation and described as relatively crude yet dangerous, Fox News reported.