Wild Video Shows Fish Fall From Sky, Smash Car Windshield

It’s raining fish, a New Jersey couple claims after dashcam footage caught a fish falling from the sky, smashing their car’s windshield.

Cynthia and Jeff Levine said they heard their car alarm going off Sunday afternoon and when they went to check what was going on, they discovered the windshield of their Tesla Y was shattered, according to Asbury Park Press (APP). The car was parked in their driveway when the incident occurred, the outlet noted.

“We were baffled. We looked at the garage camera and there was nothing. Then we went to the Tesla’s dashcam and saw the fish fall out of the sky, bounce off the windshield, and land in the garage,” Cynthia told APP.

In a video shared by NBC New York, a fish can be seen flopping off the windshield as shattered glass flies with it. The fish then appears to fall into the open garage. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Deer Jumping Through Bus Windshield).

The couple discovered a bluefish weighing one pound lying on the floor of their garage, APP reported. Bluefish are apparently common along the Jersey Shore and can easily weigh up to over 10 pounds, according to the outlet.

The Levine’s believe a bird must have had the fish in its mouth and dropped it by accident, the outlet reported. Cynthia noted the fish appeared to have talon marks on its skin.

The next step for the couple is to prove to their insurance company that a fish did indeed hit their car, shattering the windshield, APP reported. The couple reportedly had the vehicle towed on Monday to have it repaired.