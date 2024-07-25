British journalist Piers Morgan confronted pro-Biden social media influencer Harry Sisson on Thursday about how he continues to defend President Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

Biden announced Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race after calls from allies within his party to step aside following his disastrous June debate against former President Donald Trump. Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” asked Sisson why he persisted in claiming Biden still could be president even after the debate raised an avalanche of doubts about his cognitive capability. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘Why Would You Continue To Pretend?’: Piers Morgan Confronts Devout Biden Supporter Who Defends Mental Fitness pic.twitter.com/Kz5UGBl0N7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

“It was blatantly obvious to everybody that Biden was done, especially after the debate. Why would you continue to pretend that he wasn’t?” Morgan asked.

“‘Cause I look at the record. I’m always of the view that achievements and policy matter more than this talk we have in the media of ‘Oh, Biden’s this, oh, Biden’s that.’ I’ve met the man as well. I’ve talked to him,” Sisson said. “He was fantastic. He was sharp.”

Morgan asked when the meeting took place, and Sisson said it was in May.

“‘Cause around that time he was falling off stages, he was face planting, he was tumbling up the steps of Air Force One, falling off bicycles,” Morgan said. “He was saying all sorts of gobbledygook and statements which the White House had to rewind. So how sharp was he?”

White House communications staff has fixed Biden’s public comments at least 148 times since the beginning of 2024, as of April, a Daily Caller review of official White House transcripts showed.

“He was great. I gave him questions he didn’t have beforehand,” Sisson said. “He answered them in depth, and we had a conversation after the cameras were turned off. I had no problems then. I have no problems now. I still think Joe Biden is fit to serve. If he were the candidate, I’d still think he’s fit to serve.”

Morgan asked Sisson if he truly believed that Biden was fit to serve, and the influencer answered affirmatively.

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza said on his YouTube channel Wednesday that Democrats must be breathing a “gigantic sigh of relief” that Biden is no longer their presumptive nominee following his Oval Office address.

“I thought Biden was at times fine, but he mumbled. He misspoke. Again, he was reading from a teleprompter. He stumbled. He misspoke,” Cillizza said. “It was hard to understand a few things that he said. A lot of the same problems that we’ve seen with him in his public appearances over the last month. Again, he wasn’t as bad as he was at the June 27th debate, not even close, but he was not someone who inspired confidence that at his age, 81, he could serve another four years.”

