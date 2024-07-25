Teacher And ‘Jeopardy’ Champion Arrested For Child Porn: REPORT

A New York City math teacher and “Jeopardy” champion reportedly surrendered to police Thursday on child pornography charges.

Multiple reports indicate Winston Nguyen was accused of catfishing minors and sharing explicit images with them on social media, according to TMZ. He was accused of soliciting X-rated images from 5 girls and 1 boy, who all attended different schools. He allegedly pretended to be a teenager online and attempted students to send him explicit images at least 11 times, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I Am Disgusted’: YouTube Star MrBeast Addresses Alleged Child Grooming Scandal)

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Winston Nguyen Arrested Over Child Porn | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/cYtfEUyT4e — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2024

Nguyen worked at the very high-end, Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn Heights. He turned himself in to authorities roughly one month after he was accused of catfishing minors and sending them adult-content images, according to TMZ.

The former “Jeopardy” star appeared on the show two times in 20014. He is expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court Thursday afternoon, and will be officially charged with using a child in a sexual performance and for promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to TMZ.

Police initially arrested Nguyen in front of his students at Saint Ann’s, but he was later released while authorities began a full investigation that included a probe into his personal devices, in search of evidence, according to TMZ.

He had been put on administrative leave while the investigation progressed.

Police had interacted with Nguyen prior to this incident, on an unrelated manner. He was arrested for stealing over $300,000 from an elderly couple in 2017, and served time behind bars at Riker’s Island for that crime, according to TMZ.

No details were provided on upcoming court dates, or possible bail.