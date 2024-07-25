Wisconsin Ends Ban On Carrying Firearms While Fishing

Wisconsin residents are allowed to carry firearms while fishing after the state rescinded a longstanding restriction on gun owners Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty announced in a press release published June 6 that it filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), arguing that the ban infringed on the Second Amendment.

DNR announced the change Wednesday. The law had been in effect since 1999. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Reels In 2 Barrett .50 Caliber Rifles During Fishing Trip)

“This action by the DNR properly restores the liberties provided by our Constitution to our client and thousands of Wisconsin (anglers),” Skylar Croy, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said, according to The Houston Chronicle.

The DNR had not enforced the law since 2011, after the state made it legal to carry concealed firearms, according to DNR spokesperson Molly Meister.

“The department will continue to enforce the laws that prohibit unauthorized methods of fishing, including the use of a firearm, gun or similar device to harvest a fish,” she told The Houston Chronicle.

🚨SUCCESS: Following WILL’s pressure, the DNR will repeal its unconstitutional firearm restriction that violates the Second Amendment for thousands of fishermen in Wisconsin. 🎣 Read our full release: https://t.co/Lg97A7ydK7 pic.twitter.com/SlWL5wLwKr — WILL (@WILawLiberty) July 24, 2024

Patrick Hasburgh, owner of D&S Bait, indicated that while he has no problem with people carrying firearms while fishing, the rescinding of the ban was not necessary.

“I feel like this rule change is a little silly. I don’t think that this is going to change much as far as angling goes. If people wanted to carry before, I’m sure they already did,” he told WKOW.